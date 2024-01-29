NieR Re[in]carnation will end its service on April 29th, with the final chapter launching on March 28th

NieR Re[in]carnation is shutting down its servers on April 29th

The final chapter will launch on March 28th

In-game events will run until the game shuts down

In case you missed it, Square Enix has announced that NieR Re[in]carnation will be shutting down, with the final chapter of the game launching on March 28th. Players will still be able to enjoy the mobile RPG until April 29th when the doors officially close at 22:00 PST.

NieR Re[in]carnation launched on July 28th, 2021, so it comes as a bit of a shock for a title in such a beloved franchise to end just a little under three years. There will, of course, still be a few more events to enjoy for the last time before the game goes offline, which includes a Countdown Resurrected Event Medal Exchange that lets you redeem characters, memoirs, companions and weapons from previous Record and Variation event quests.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our players for your patronage over the 2.5 years," says the game's official statement. "Until the end of service, we will continue to add content and characters, as well as hold various events and campaigns, so we hope you will continue to enjoy NieR Re[in]carnation until the end."

It's always disheartening to see games like this go, but if you're looking for other titles you can turn to when NieR Re[in]carnation closes, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to get your fill?

For now, if you're keen on giving the game some love before it's officially taken down forever, you can do so by checking out NieR Re[in]carnation on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the shutdown.