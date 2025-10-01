Ubisoft's new subsidiary could mean a bigger focus on mobile

A little closer attention

Ubisoft has kicked off a new spinoff studio with Vantage

Vantage will be caretakers of Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six and Far Cry

The move could mean a renewed interest and focus on mobile

You'll have to forgive us for the business news over the past few days. But there's been big shakeups in the industry that warrant attention. Yesterday, it was the $55 billion acquisition of EA, and today, it's Ubisoft and their new spin-off studio Vantage that we're focusing on!

In case you didn't already know, Vantage is a new studio set to be the caretaker of a number of hit Ubisoft franchises. How big are these franchises? Well, nothing short of Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six and Far Cry. This move is part of a broader shift over at Ubisoft, which has been going through troubled times recently.

It's interesting to us because at least two of these franchises have had their own history on mobile. Rainbow Six Mobile has been in development for what seems like forever, despite being highly anticipated by fans of the series who want to take the tactical multiplayer action with them on the go.

The Ubisoft problem

Yes, Ubisoft has been unfocused and beholden to business interests for many years. In other news, water has been found to be surprisingly moist. But the decision to narrow the focus of studios to a few key franchises is overall positive.

It's worth noting that EA has had similar issues in the past (remember Apex Legends Mobile?). And with mobile being the indisputable third pillar of gaming at the moment, they'd be missing out big to not put at least some focus on mobile. Although it could be, this does end up seeing any 'extraneous' projects sidelined, but we can only hope that's not the case.

Still, mobile is doing very well in 2025 outside of the major companies. You only need to take a glance at our list of the best mobile games of 2025 to see some amazing releases from all across the world!