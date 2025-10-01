Jetpack Joyride Racing has a new release date set for later this year

Racing to the finish

Jetpack Joyride Racing is set for a new mid-November release date

It missed the initial June release, but is still shaping up to be a promising new game

JJR sees you jump back into the shoes of Barry Steakfries and friends in fast-paced racing action

It's always a shame when an upcoming release gets pushed back, especially when it's something we're really looking forward to. Jetpack Joyride Racing missed its initial June launch, but the good news is that it may not be long until we do get it. Because its listing has now been updated with a new November release date.

If you weren't already aware, Jetpack Joyride Racing (unsurprisingly) brings the characters and world of Jetpack Joyride to classic kart racing. Well, I say kart, but you'll be riding in anything but as you blast around the track in all manner of high-speed vehicles.

The focus is on fast-paced, physics-driven action with your 'kart' swinging around the track. There's more than a little of the PS1 classic WipeOut that JJR evokes. And with a new release date tentatively set for November 13th, it may be that we won't need to wait long to get our hands on it.

Faster than a speeding bullet-powered jetpack

With a variety of characters to play as, including the iconic Barry Steakfries, and all the other features promised, I don't think any of us can blame Halfbrick Studios for taking their time with this release. But with Jetpack Joyride Racing being another big pitch for their Halfbrick Plus service, I think we're all hoping to see it sooner rather than later.

But when it does arrive, I've no doubt that the mix of fast-paced racing and physics-driven drifting will really grab those of you who've been waiting for some new and interesting spin on the franchise.

Jetpack Joyride Racing will certainly have a lot of competition in that department. But that also means options if you want to see what else is out there, dig into our list of the best racing games for iOS to see what we've got on offer!