Rainbow Six and The Division Mobile set to be pushed back once again, this time into 2025

You'll have to wait before the tactical shooter gets into the palm of your hand

Rainbow Six and The Division Mobile have seen their releases pushed back again

The two games will now be released after Ubisoft's FY25, sometime next year

The stated reason was to reduce competition in an already big market for tactical shooters

Ubisoft fans who are already ready for Rainbow Six Mobile and Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence may want to cool their heels a bit because it has been revealed in a recent business document that both have been pushed back from their initial proposed release date in 2024-2025, for FY25 for their financial terminology.

FY25, as it's called, in this case, means most of 2024 going into early 2025, financial calendars are weird. Either way, both are being pushed back, and at the very earliest we likely won't see either game released until after April 2025, when said financial year ends.

It's a weird situation, especially because the business documentation doesn't suggest that the game is far from being finished. Instead they want to wait for the market to become a bit less competitive in order to release at a better time.

And as we pointed out when we last noted that R6 Mobile and The Division Mobile were still in development, major releases like Delta Force: Hawk Ops are set to pre-empt them when it comes to tactical shooters.

Specifically, it says they want to deliver on, "optimized KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market." Business lingo for wanting a strong start out of the gate and not to end up swamped by other releases.

Still, it'll be cold comfort for Division and Rainbow Six fans waiting to get their favourite series into their hands on mobile. But if you want to keep up to date, you can still pre-register for both!

