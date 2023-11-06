Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley will let you dive into the world of Moomin on iOS, Android, Switch and Steam next year

Norwegian studio Hyper Games has teamed up with Swedish publisher Raw Fury to bring Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley to iOS, Android, Steam and the Nintendo Switch, letting players get their hands on the colourful musical adventure in Q1 2024. You'll get to dive into the world of Moomin as crafted by Finnish author Tove Jansson in an entirely new way.

In Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, you can look forward to stepping into the shoes of Snufkin as you go on an epic quest to restore the valley to its former glory for the critters that used to call the place home. You'll rage against the parks that have disturbed the environment of Moominvalley, even if that means distracting police officers and even knocking over some statues to fight the Park Keeper’s dastardly plans.

If you're looking for more games that have plenty of meditative vibes, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android?

We know that you’ve been excited for this, and we can’t wait to share the fantastic news with you! ????Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile!???? Find out the details at https://t.co/pjqnWC1YqV @RawFury @MoominOfficial @moomin_jp @NintendoEurope pic.twitter.com/qTxUCaP4fC — Hyper Games ????????| Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (@hypergames) November 2, 2023

Of course, you can expect the same lovely visuals and storybook-style artwork that the franchise is known for, as you encounter more than 50 characters with their own charming tales and quests along the way. The game also boasts a gorgeous soundtrack that's crafted in collaboration with Sigur Rós.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley on iOS and Android. For now, though, you can add the game to your wishlist on Steam ahead of its launch next year. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.