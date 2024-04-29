Albion Online's European and MENA servers launch today

Players from across the EU can now jump into Albion Online

Albion Online's new EU and MENA servers are live

Players can jump into freshly-built worlds without having to worry about over-levelled opponents

The new servers feature all the updates and additions already available for the US versions

Albion Online, the hardcore MMORPG, has made its European and MENA (Middle-East and North Africa) servers available, letting new players jump in from more regions than ever before. This new launch is on par with the current North American build and you'll be able to enjoy all the new features added in the recent Foundation update.

Boasting a classless, so-called 'you are what you wear' skill system, Albion Online features a player-driven economy and hardcore full loot-drop combat where high-stakes PvP can lead to you having to start again from scratch. This new, fully independent game world means new players will be able to jump in fresh and forge their own power struggles untouched by current players.

The launch of Albion Online in Europe and MENA is great news for players looking to jump into this MMORPG, as well as for the longevity and health of the game. By bringing in a whole bunch of new players, and giving them a fresh place to start, it means they can get a chance to experience Albion Online as it was originally intended, without having to deal with potentially over-equipped opponents.

You can sign up to play Albion Online for free, with exclusive Founder's Packs commemorating the launch of the new servers also available.

