On PocketGamer.fun this week: Hectic battle royales, brain-teasing trivia, and Shovel Pirate

- This week on PocketGamer.fun we check out some brilliant battle royales
- We also celebrate niche knowledge with mobile trivia games
- Shovel Pirate is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Be the last person standing
The battle royale craze has lasted longer than many expected. Not only are stalwarts like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite still performing well to this day, but new entries to the scene are also thriving, particularly mobile. That does mean our old enemy choice paralysis is back if you're looking for something new to try. So, to help you out, we've picked out some of our favourite battle royales on PocketGamer.fun
.
Become the smartest person in the virtual room
Who doesn't enjoy a good quiz from time to time? Especially if it's a subject where you're something of an expert. On mobile, you can find trivia games that cover every niche you could think of, from general knowledge to cartoon characters to music. We've picked out some of our favourites on PocketGamer.fun
.
Game of the Week
Shovel Pirate
Shovel Pirate is the latest release from storied mobile game developer Neutronized, who you probably know from the excellent Super Cat Tales series (which we love)
. The latest is also a platformer that sees you embark on a search for treasure. Our own Jack Brassell enjoyed her time with it, so check out her Shovel Pirate review
to learn why.
Check out PocketGamer.fun
If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.