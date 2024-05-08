Get Pokémon ready with one of the latest and greatest fan documentaries about its most iconic region

The documentary A Breakthrough in Pokemon Discoveries digs into the real-world history behind Johto

It's a big year for Pokémon games, and an even bigger one for fan content

A Breakthrough in Pokemon Discoveries has been one standout with half a million views in less than ten days

It digs into the real-world history of the Johto region, one of Pokémon's most iconic locations

It's a big year for Pokémon, with the top trading card game coming to mobile for the first time ever. So, for starters in the 'world' of Pokémon such as it is, you might be a little bit confused as to why people are so invested. Which is why we want to point you to an excellent fan documentary digging into some of the mysteries present in one of Pokémon's most iconic regions, Johto.

A Breakthrough in Pokemon Discoveries by YouTuber BlueBoyPhin has already garnered almost half a million views in less than ten days. We don't tend to plug fan content here, and we're not going to simply copy-paste the content because we think you should give the video a watch yourself.

But for a brief synopsis, A Breakthrough in Pokemon Discoveries goes into the real-life history and background of the Johto region that features in Pokémon Gold & Silver, which was heavily inspired by the real-world Japanese region of Kansai.

It's a fascinating watch, and the perfect way for new or existing fans to start digging beneath the surface of their favourite series. More than that, it's emblematic of what depth exists in what many still write off as a trading card game and series solely for kids.

Even for non-fans or those who've barely touched a Pokémon game, it's hard to deny that analyses like this really break down some of the core appeals of the series. Outside of the engaging core gameplay, the actual story and atmospheric beats are unique to the world of Pokémon, and a prime reason why fan works like this gain so much traction.

And it's also why we're especially optimistic about it coming to mobile with the Pokémon Trading Card Game because it opens up a whole new audience who, while they may not vibe with the current crop of Pokemon Games on mobile, can enjoy the original trading card game in a portable form.

You can check the full video out in the embed above, and we strongly recommend giving the original creator BlueBoyPhin a subscription to keep up with their work.