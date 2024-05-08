GrandChase releases the new hero Brammashell to give your party a tanky boost

Synergise with Job Change Rin (T) and be unstoppable

KOG Games has announced the official release of the new hero Brammashell within GrandChase following its earlier pre-registration phase. You can take part in a variety of different in-game events to celebrate this new arrival, including plenty of progression tasks to help you boost his strength within your party.

In the latest update to GrandChase, you can look forward to wielding the might of the Prime Knight. The Assault Hero can not only weaken his foes but can also offer invincibility for his allies. He works particularly well with Job Change Rin(T) - soon to be launched as well - who can heal her party using her Flash of Light skill. This coincides with Brammashell’s Passive skill For Agnesia as it can reduce the damage received by the party.

Apart from this powerful synergy, you can also look forward to nabbing in-game goodies if you signed up for the hero's pre-registration event. SR 5 Star Hero Brammashell will be given away along with Brammashell Costume Suit Avatar and Brammashell Effect Profile Border. Simply check your System Mail tab upon logging in to enjoy your rewards. The Brammashell Step Up and Brammashell Character Story will be available as well.

