Vroomies, a minimalist racing game that's entirely free to play, is out now on iOS and Android

Solo developer Alex Taber has announced the official launch of Vroomies, letting players dive into a minimalist racer that combines rhythm elements with simple swipes. Boasting an impressive "New Games We Love" feature on the App Store, the game offers fuss-free fun optimised for touch controls, proving that you don't really need a steering wheel to trump the competition in a race.

In Vroomies, you can look forward to zooming across minimalist levels as your vehicle moves forward on its own. You'll then have to swipe towards the right direction over circles while tapping over squares, which will put your precision timing to the test.

There are four Championships to aim for, as well as plenty of Upgrades and Challenges you can unlock. Each new Challenge might just need a different Upgrade, so you can experiment with the right ones to maximise your racing prowess. Three types of Vroomies are available for you to try your hand in as well, while you race to the top of the global leaderboards to get crowned the top Vroomie.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Vroomies on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with absolutely no ads or in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.