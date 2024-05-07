On PocketGamer.fun this week: Playing basketball, catching Pokemon and Teeny Tiny Trains

- This week on PocketGamer.fun we play some basketball games
- We also celebrate the numerous Pokemon game options out there
- Our Game of the Week is Teeny Tiny Trains
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Shooting hoops on the move
If you're a fan of basketball, then you'll be aware that the NBA is currently in the midst of the playoffs, making it a great time to celebrate the sport and its presence on mobile. Given its fast-paced nature, it translates well to a game as it naturally lends itself to intense matches. However, not every basketball game needs to follow this formula to be great. Take a look at our list over on PocketGamer.fun
to find a few surprising picks alongside the ones you expect.
Gotta play 'em all
Pokemon is a globally recognisable franchise that hasn't waned in popularity since it first appeared in the 90s. And while the main series games are only found on Nintendo's handhelds, there are still plenty of excellent options to enjoy on your phone. We all know about Pokemon Go, which had to make the list, but do check out our best Pokemon games list on PocketGamer.fun
, to learn about a few more.
Game of the Week
Teeny Tiny Trains
Our of GOTW this time around is Short Circuit Studios' Teeny Tiny Trains, a puzzler that takes you on a journey back to your childhood. The premise is straightforward, build railway tracks that lead your trains from one station to the next. It starts simple but becomes more complex the further you progress. Just ask Iwan, who recently reviewed Teeny Tiny Trains
for us.
Check out PocketGamer.fun
If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.