Shovel Pirate review - " A cutesy pirate-themed platformer"
| Shovel Pirate
We’ve all dreamed of being a pirate at one point or another, sailing the high seas and finding hidden treasures. New platformer Shovel Pirate lets you become an adorable pirate searching for treasure in 2D platformer style. You’ll play as a cute little blue bird boasting a pirate bandanna and wielding a shovel. Your goal is simple: find the treasure hidden in each level while avoiding traps and enemies.
An adorable mobile platformer with old-school charm, Shovel Pirate is an excellent choice for platformer novices. The game features four controls: left, right, dig, and jump, with the dig control doubling as your attack. When standing near a ladder, the jump and dig controls change to up and down. With only four controls on the screen at a time, Shovel Pirate never feels too complicated. However, the controls do take some getting used to when using an iPad, as the four buttons, which cover the entire length of the bottom of the screen, can feel clunky at first.
Throughout the game, you'll notice mounds of dirt, which you can dig up. While sometimes these mounds lead to keys and other goodies, you can also dig up mice. Mice are fast-moving enemies, so you'll need to be agile to take them out.
Shovel Pirate is an adorable, entertaining 2D platformer that you’re sure to enjoy. While the control layout feels unintuitive initially, you'll get the hang of it after just a few levels. Featuring traditional platformer gameplay, cute graphics, and a fun pirate theme, Shovel Pirate is an engaging platformer on iOS that both kids and adults will enjoy. It's a simplistic yet challenging game whose short levels make it great for on-the-go gaming. Featuring the cutest pirate you’ll ever see, Shovel Pirate will be a fantastic addition to your mobile platformer collection.