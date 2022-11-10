5 new mobile games to try this week - November 10th, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
A Memoir Blue
This premium title from Annapurna Interactive invites players to dive into a pool of memories via an interactive poem between a mother and a daughter. A Memoir Blue follows the tale of superstar athlete Miriam as she reminisces about her mother and the turbulent memories that revolve around them both.
The game features hand-drawn art and 3D aesthetics that add to the magic realism of the title. Players can expect to go through a whole spectrum of emotions from victory to heartbreak as triggered by an old song.
2
Dear, Ella
Com2uS' latest title thrusts players into the shoes of the titular protagonist as she gets to the bottom of things after waking up a full year back in time. Players must discover the circumstances surrounding Princess Ella's betrayal and murder amid immersive cartoon strips that tell the narrative in a unique way.
The game also features a tactical battle system, various Skill Chains and over 30 heroes with their own special abilities. There are more than 10 Battle Modes to discover as well, which include Dungeon, Arena, Raid and more.
3
Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
This sci-fi RPG shooter lets players collect a powerful roster of maidens that specialise in various weapons to save the world. Players can expect intuitive one-handed controls in combat along with stunning visuals and animated illustrations that make collecting the Nikkes a thrill. They can boost their relationships with these Nikkes as well and learn more about their personalities along the way.
The game also features tactical battles where players have to strategise the right skills to use in their arsenal to take down the most challenging foes.
4
Creatures of the Deep
This adorable fishing adventure lets players solve a local mystery and discover fascinating underwater creatures at the same time. They'll catch all kinds of undersea wonders and be able to trade their haul with coins they can use to upgrade their gear and to prettify their camp.
The game features charming visuals and more than a hundred valuables to collect. Players can take on challenges with other anglers as well, or just kick back and relax as the seaside melodies serenade them in the background.
5
Charlotte's Table
This restaurant puzzle game lets players run their own restaurant while solving match-3 puzzles to progress through colourful levels. Players can spruce up their place with everything from interiors to table settings, as well as plan their menu while learning more about Charlotte's own tale along the way.
The game also features plenty of wardrobe outfits players can use to customise Charlotte's look, as well as a variety of different customers they can manage to make sure their restaurant is in tip-top shape.