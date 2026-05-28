Limit Zero Breakers preview - "A must-play for anime fans, but refines rather than innovates"

We got an early look at what players can expect to see

Limit Zero Breakers is set to arrive in its closed Prologue Test soon

We got the chance to sit in and view some of the content and hear from the developers

So here are my impressions about what you can expect from Limit Zero Breakers

So a few weeks ago I got the chance to sit in on a new preview event for upcoming anime-style ARPG Limit Zero Breakers. This upcoming anime RPG has been a subject of coverage from us for a few months now, especially its upcoming Prologue Test that will function as a sort of closed beta.

It was only an overview, so no hands-on impressions (yet), but here's what I thought of this upcoming effort from NCSoft and whether it could be the next big hit. Spoilers: There’s a lot to be interested in here, especially if you’re looking for an exciting new ARPG to play.

What was in the preview?

The preview itself gave us our most comprehensive look yet at what Limit Zero Breakers has to offer. That includes more familiar elements such as character-switching in combat, alongside more interesting mechanics including co-op raid bosses to take on.

We got to see the interior of the Weaver Whale, the enormous airship that will serve as your home base and hub, not to mention a large amount of the world that players can explore. We also got a good look at gameplay ranging from combat to crafting, with commentary that helps give it context.

Virtually all of this will be accessible as part of the upcoming Prologue Test, as a reminder. So be sure to sign up over on the official Limit Zero Breakers website.

Fighting it out in Limit Zero Breakers

Of course, one of the big highlights was seeing more of the combat system in action. And in that, one of the more interesting elements was, well, elements. You know how it goes: rock-paper-scissors where certain enemies are weak to an element. But Limit Zero Breakers goes a step further, where you sometimes need to combine elements in a certain order, or even in reverse order!

It adds a little more tactical depth, while the essential gameplay elements of dodge, parry and strike are pretty well put together. All of this will be playable during the upcoming ‘Prologue’ test, and the developers confirmed a whopping 11 playable characters will be available when this test launches, with more when Limit Zero Breakers releases in full.

Gacha is, unfortunately, just as mundane as you’d expect. Flashy visuals and pulls for new characters. We didn’t get much in the way of details for pity mechanics, but there are characters which can be unlocked throughout the course of your adventure that'll also be playable seemingly without needing to be summoned.

I liked that there were many different mechanics all synergising together, such as the aforementioned elements, as well as the flashy combos and special moves. You can also call on the Weaver Lance, a coup-de-grace style attack used once per fight. That combined with its fancy mini-cutscene makes this all feel like, well, a weekly shonen TV show, which is exactly the vibe Limit Zero Breakers is seeking.

A true animesque ARPG

I think what stood out to me the most was the expressions and graphical design of Limit Zero Breakers. Often even the most stylish and well-rendered anime-style graphics tend to be a bit limited? They don't squash, stretch or change shape the way in which actual 2D animeoften does does (to great dramatic effect).

Not so in Limit Zero Breakers, which feels as if it really plays into the anime-style moniker. You'll meet a cast of colourful, archetypal characters with their own personalities and intricate designs that feel a tad more dynamic and quintessentially 'shonen' than what we've seen in other series.

The matte painting style backgrounds for each area you visit are also quite nice, and add a bit of fantastical scale to the maps that you use to navigate around the world. The music also complements all of this flashy anime action quite naturally, with a good-old-fashioned blood-pumping J-rock soundtrack as the main theme.

A few problems

One of the topics that came up in the Q&A was that of AI usage. And while you'll be glad to know it didn't play a major role, there was mention of it being integrated into early concepts. Which is a shame because I think that the designs of Limit Zero Breakers stand on its own. I'm willing to give the benefit of the doubt, but can understand if it's a bit disappointing for some.

Otherwise, the only real thing that holds Limit Zero Breakers back is that it seems to be, at its core, an anime ARPG. A well-designed and well-crafted one undoubtedly, but if you're not a fan of the art-style or gameplay conventions of the genre then I doubt Limit Zero Breakers will sway you to change your mind. Conversely, if that's your kind of thing, you'll probably adore it.

Final Thoughts

So, is Limit Zero Breakers worth waiting for? Well, I’d say yes. While ARPGs may not be my thing, I’ve seen plenty enough of them on mobile to know what to look out for. Limit Zero Breakers may be a gacha, but there’s clearly been a lot of love and craft put into the graphics and characters.

And while it may not grab those of you who are tired of the quintessential anime art-style, for those who still like it Limit Zero Breakers will offer the same flashy colour and energy you’d expect from the latest seasonal shonen. With it already having some spinoff media in Japan, I wouldn't be surprised if it does indeed grace our screens soon.

If you want a little more content for this glut of anime-inspired games, why not check out our list of the best anime games on mobile to see what other great picks drew from Japan's most famous cultural export?