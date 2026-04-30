5 new mobile games to try this week - April 30th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Fling your way across the galaxy
- Get thrown in anime jail
- Eject passengers off a train because you can
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Drova - Forsaken Kin
We're kicking off this week's list with some grimdark Celtic mythology in Drova - Forsaken Kin, a highly acclaimed action RPG with pixel-art visuals and a handcrafted open world. Your choices have lasting consequences that deepen the gameplay, and with the different tasks you need to fulfil and equipment you can craft, there's plenty to keep your hands busy.
Combat is a flow-based affair across two factions and a variety of combos, and depending on how you act and speak to people, you can shape your narrative throughout the whole adventure. And because it's fully optimised for mobile, there's really no excuse not to give it a go!
2
Neverness to Everness
Believe it or not, the term "anime GTA" isn't that uncommon nowadays - and Neverness to Everness is the perfect example of that. The action-packed open-world RPG thrusts you into the colourful city of Hethereau as an Anomaly Hunter, and alongside an equally colourful cast of characters, you can fulfil missions, explore the world, and get thrown in prison all in a single day.
That's because the flexibility and freedom are limitless here, as you can either focus on the combat and the narrative, or pour hundreds of hours prettifying the perfect apartment should you so wish. You might even want to live a life of crime if you're looking to do your time in jail. Whatever floats your boat, really - we won't judge!
3
The Rhymatory
For something way more low-key, perhaps The Rhymatory might be your cup of tea?
And there really is a cup of tea involved, because as you try to solve rhyme puzzles across lovely hand-drawn visuals here, a fox, an owl, and a crow will keep brewing some heartwarming tea for you. There are more than 300 word riddles to cosy up to, along with a helpful hint system to keep the frustration at bay.
4
Starfling
Launch yourself across the stars with some casual arcade fun in Starfling, where every session only lasts about 30 to 90 seconds - but the aforementioned star-flinging fun definitely lasts more than that. The one-tap controls make it the ideal pick-up-and-play time-waster on mobile, and as you chain combos together, you can aim to beat your own high score or compete in the leaderboards for all the glory.
And it's available to play offline too, so the starflinging doesn't stop even when you're off the grid.
5
Beholder: Conductor
Seems like we've been seeing a lot of morality-busting adventures on mobile lately, and this week's latest entry comes in the form of Beholder: Conductor. As the newly appointed senior conductor on the Determination Bringer, you're basically the judge, jury and executioner here, as you'll not only need to make sure everything aboard the train is in order, but you also have complete discretion on whom you want to eject.
Unauthorised passenger activity needs to be monitored and reported, even if it means snitching on your colleagues taking bribes and transporting contraband goods. Earn the higher-ups' trust and you might get assigned "special" assignments at the cost of your own morality - being an upstanding citizen is overrated, anyway.