5 new mobile games to try this week - May 21st, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Save the world across voxel-style maps
- Save the world with a "Third Way" approach
- Save the world…by saving the spirit world
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Spirit Crossing
There never seems to be an end to cosy adventures on mobile, and that's not at all a bad thing! This week's hearty serving of feel-good vibes comes in the form of Netflix's Spirit Crossing, a charming multiplayer sim that lets you fulfil tasks for the friendly spirits around you.
The distinct visuals add to the totally chill atmosphere, and as you build bonds with the spirits, you get to see how they affect your journey too - there's an adorable bear that's stuck in a bucket at the very beginning, for instance. He ends up becoming your Roomie after you help him out of his very specific predicament - and who wouldn't want a teddy bear roomie?
2
Sword x Staff
If you're tired of the same old cookie-cutter JRPG that's plaguing the mobile sphere everywhere you turn, Sword x Staff promises to switch things up with its interesting "Third Way" branding. Battles are dynamic, idle elements are totally chill, and combat is incredibly strategic - plus, you also get to switch classes freely so you can explore the five kingdoms however you want to.
There's your good ol' choice-based narrative paths too, plus co-op gameplay where you can team up with your pals on your epic quest to save the world. After all, you're the Chosen One in this isekai adventure, but that doesn't mean you need to go at it alone!
3
Allfiring
Bit of an odd title aside, Allfiring offers yet another gacha RPG on mobile but with a voxel-style twist, especially since its sandbox maps and chibi characters are lovely to behold. The side-scrolling combat also lets you switch your party members on the fly, which means there'll be plenty of combos to unleash and cool skills to ooh-and-ahh at.
As for the stages you need to conquer, there are environmental puzzles that'll challenge your brain, so apart from wanting to collect all the characters for the sake of collecting, you'll no doubt want them for their skills to clear stages too. Sure, it's another save-the-world affair, but that's always enticing, isn't it?
4
Farming Simulator 26
There's no shortage of farming sims out there, but rarely do they offer the same level of realism as the aptly titled Farming Simulator series does. The latest instalment takes things up a notch with its roster of 120 kinds of machinery to tinker around with for your crop-rotating pleasure.
That comes on top of the 15 crop varieties, the farm animals, the heavy equipment, and the supply chains you need to stay on top of, so if you'd rather focus on the nitty-gritty as opposed to the "cosy" vibes other sims have, the unapologetic hardcore features of Farming Simulator 26 might just be your cup of tea.
5
Minishoot Adventures
And finally, we end this week's list with some frenetically fast-paced fun as Minishoot Adventures charges its way into mobile, offering plenty of bullet-hellish chaos with a splash of Metroidvania. You're mini, you shoot, and you adventure - and really, it's as charming as it sounds and looks.
There are plenty of environmental puzzles to solve, dungeons to explore, and larger-than-life bosses to take down, and at $5.99 a pop, I'd say it's worth the price of admission, especially with its vast handcrafted world.