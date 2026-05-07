5 new mobile games to try this week - May 7th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Break the rules of chess to win
- Make soup with the help of cute cats
- Don't cry or the world ends
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Meg's Monster
While we adults love to cope with tearjerker tragedies by telling ourselves it's not the end of the world, in Meg's Monster, it's all too literal. In fact, when Meg cries, the world actually ends - which is why you have to do everything in your power to keep that from happening.
Thankfully, you can enlist the help of the eponymous monster to escape from the Underworld, and it's all been optimised for mobile to make tap controls more accessible in portrait mode. The mobile version will include the “Lost Memories” DLC as well, and will be free to play with a single in-app purchase to remove ads entirely. You wouldn't want anything to stand in the way of your noble quest to reunite Meg with her mother - especially when the entire world is at stake!
2
Perchang World
Add "world" to the title and a humble mobile game suddenly becomes larger than life - and in the case of Perchang World, it's exactly that. The OG 2016 puzzler has now been expanded to spice up how you lead a ball from Point A to Point B through the power of physics.
It's even got its own story mode now across eight distinct zones, with James Acaster as "The Narrator". The narrative is all about saving the world, after all - and how better to do so than through comedy?
3
Gambonanza
Taking a timeless classic and breaking its rules every which way seems to be a trend on mobile these days, with the latest iteration coming in the form of chess-based roguelike Gambonanza. I suppose that with the success of Balatro, everyone's keen on lovably disrespecting time-honoured rules for more dopamine-inducing multipliers and modifiers - and it's honestly all too welcome.
Gambonanza offers a wide variety of Gambits, tiles variations, and piece combos on a turn-based board, with epic boss fights that should feel satisfying on each bite-sized run. There's even a bunch of mini-games based on pachinko and gachapon to put your strategic thinking to the test - so if there's ever going to be a place to break the rules, it's right here.
4
Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe
When the OG Cats & Soup first launched back in 2021, a lot of people (me included) probably thought that it's an absurd title, even though I adore both cats and soup. Years later and the franchise has spun off from an ASMR idler to its own farming sim, and with Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe, Neowiz can add a cosy merge game to that list.
As the official sequel, Cats & Soup: Magic Recipe offers more ingredients, more recipes, more cooking, and more home decorating to keep the cosy vibes on-point. You'll get to merge items and meet fluffy feline friends along the way, then prettify your tree house to make your magical cat forest thrive. Any day when cats are involved is a good day, isn't it?
5
Netflix Playground
The young'uns are getting some love in this week's list too with Netflix Playground, a kid-friendly app that features a wealth of wholesome activities children can dive into from Sesame Street to Peppa Pig.
There are plenty of puzzles to solve, colours to fill in, and stickers to stick (virtually, of course), offering your kids from preschool and kindergarten lots of content to busy themselves with at no extra fees beyond the price of a Netflix subscription. There are no pesky ads to stress about, either, so both you and your kids can game worry-free.