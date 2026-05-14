5 new mobile games to try this week - May 14th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Slide through a randomly generated dungeon
- Save the world - the Tree World, that is
- Escape your own bedroom with a cat
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
RogueSlide
The beauty of the roguelike is that you can pretty much apply its mechanics to any genre you want - even if that means taking a simple sliding puzzle and spicing it up with it. RogueSlide is one such ingenious twist, where you basically crawl through a dungeon by sliding tiles around.
Don't let the simplicity of the visuals fool you, though - there's plenty of strategy involved as you'll need to think two steps ahead if you want to survive its turn-based combat. You'll also get to collect upgrades as you go along - and since the dungeons are procedurally generated, you never know what you'll be sliding into next.
2
Mori Tale
No matter how many times you embark on an epic quest to save the world, it never gets old, does it? Mori Tale tasks you with taking up your sword once more to fight back against the darkness of the Otherworld - but with the colourful heroes you can recruit in stunning Live2D, the darkness doesn't seem so bad.
And if you ever do need a break from your noble cause, you can cook, fish, or team up with your guildmates for some much-needed bonding. The Tree World awaits!
3
The Cat Was in the Bedroom
While most, if not all, escape puzzlers will have you rushing to free yourself from the clutches of a malevolent being - often involving some kind of life-or-death situation - the aptly titled The Cat Was in the Bedroom completely defies all that. Instead, it offers a totally calm, totally peaceful escape puzzler where you tap to exit your own room - if you don't count a cat as a malevolent being, that is.
It's all very chill, though, as you simply investigate items of interest, solve puzzles, and shift your perspective to leave your own room. There's a cat in the bedroom, as the title suggests, but that simply adds to the meditative nature of the whole thing - there's nothing cosier than a quiet morning with a fluffy feline friend, after all.
4
Shattered Dimension
But if having a cat in your bedroom is too vanilla for you, how about whisking yourself away to a different dimension entirely - a Shattered Dimension, to be more precise? It's a different kind of isekai adventure than what you might be expecting, as this so-called "overhead perspective tabletop puzzle game" will have you solving mysteries using your keen powers of observation and deduction.
Whether you're investigating restaurants and grocery stores or figuring out what makes police stations click, there's always a deeper and more mysterious plot to uncover. You'll also get to know a complex set of colourful characters who may or may not help you in your investigations. Keep at it to eventually find out the truth - or stay trapped in this bizarre dimension forever.
5
Crawl Tactics
And if you just can't get enough of conundrums that give your brain cells a proper workout, the deep tactical nature of Crawl Tactics should be right up your alley. Combat is a turn-based and deeply strategic affair, where you move through procedurally generated maps across a grid and employ true tactics to win.
The strategy RPG also features customisable skills and equipment, along with classes and abilities you can personalise to your liking. And you'll really need to adapt to the environment around you too - because when it comes to ever-changing dungeons, you'll need to be on your toes if you don't want to get lost in the labyrinthian depths forever.