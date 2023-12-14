5 new mobile games to try this week - December 14th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
GPixel
Back when timewasters were limited to pen-and-paper shenanigans, flicking random stuff off a table was all we had to survive the boredom. GPixel modernises that same good ol' feeling by letting you go on a turn-based race across a simulated squared paper, where planning your angles and moves in advance is the key to victory against unwitting foes.
The game offers a variety of game modes such as the seasonal World Tour, as well as the Time Countdown mode where you need to reach the finish line under a specific time limit. The Moves Countdown, on the other hand, slaps a nasty move limit on you, while the Night Race mode lets you try to beat your opponents in the dark.
2
Jump Heroes
Put your reflexes to the test across this vibrant arcade game where you'll need to be the titular jump hero to survive an 8x8 board for as long as you possibly can. Random obstacles will try to take you down at every corner, so you'll need to be on your toes at all times to beat your own high score.
The game also offers a multiplatform competition as well as 22 cute cubed characters to choose from, whether you fancy being a happy doggo or a particularly infuriated chicken.
3
Little Nightmares
Facing our deepest, darkest childhood fears is never easy, even more so when you're up against the Maw - a massive vessel that's the stuff of nightmares, literally. As Six, you'll have to find a way to escape from souls of the damned, and while the game's title might tell you otherwise, there's certainly nothing little about these terrifying horrors.
The mobile port features an optimised experience that's tailored for touchscreens, so you can sneak your way across the puzzle platformer comfortably - as comfortably as you can with those corrupted souls on your tail, at least.
4
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
Every time SpongeBob and Patrick get together for some undersea shenanigans, things never turn out well for anyone. This vibrant platformer is finally out on iOS and Android, with new skills to discover and 30 costumes you can unlock to add to the merry mayhem (SnailBob and SpongeGar? Yes, please).
The game also features the OG voice actors from the popular Nickelodeon show reprising their roles within the game, as well as fresh locations such as the Wild West Jellyfish Fields and even Halloween Rock Bottom.
5
My Little Blood Cult
Fishing games are a dime a dozen these days, but fishing for demons - that's certainly something you should keep on your radar. As the title suggests, My Little Blood Cult tasks you with leading a cult on an epic quest to fish for demons, because who says you can only fish from the depths of the sea?
This terrifying twist lets you fish from the depths of hell as you summon monsters using witchcraft and ancient Wiccan spells. You'll have to make sure you have the stomach for it, though - you never know what kind of horrors you might just catch.