5 new mobile games to try this week - April 25th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Punch sea creatures as a shark boxer
- Save your radish kids from pop-up advertising
- Play Snake but with a modernised twist
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub
Let's get on with it!
1
Quetzi
Ah, Snake - who hasn't survived countless queues trying to prolong the pixelated body of a black-and-white reptile on their mobile phone for hours on end? While younger players may not have had the pleasure of wasting their time on something so seemingly mundane, Quetzi now brings that same concept onto smartphones but with a fresh twist.
As you aim to build the body of the Feathered Serpent, you'll discover more about Quetzalcoatl and the Teotihuacan imagery while trying to take down the gods of the underworld. With visuals boasting the expertise of Mexican artist Raul Urias, this vibrant new puzzler offers a truly colourful experience across 18 levels.
2
Aurora Hills: Chapter 1
Play as a park ranger across 1980s West Virginia in this visually stunning point-and-click adventure, as you're tasked with investigating a series of mysterious disappearances where the victims leave no trace behind.
The first chapter is completely free to experience, and the puzzler also features a handy hint system, an intriguing narrative, and hidden object elements combined with escape room mechanics. The gorgeous visuals are powered by Unreal Engine 5 - a quality you can expect from the minds behind the popular Meridian 157 series.
3
Dadish 3D
These naughty little radishes just never learn, do they? When Dadish's toddlers fall victim to nasty pop-up advertising, Dadish must rescue them yet again - this time, in eye-popping 3D. As you can expect from the popular platforming series, you'll face all kinds of fast-food-themed obstacles and take down menacingly adorable foes to save your kids from another misadventure.
The hilarious title features 50 levels to take on as well as full controller support, along with 49 baby radishes you need to find plus an oddly placed Possum. The game also lets you ride on a giant hamburger, because when you're a dad that's a radish, anything is possible.
4
Eyka
This gorgeous minimalist puzzler tasks you with tapping to unify colours across 3D blocks. Change the colours and clear the puzzle once all colours have been switched up to the alternate hue - the catch is that tapping on one block also changes the colour of its adjacent neighbour.
The game features a relaxing ambient soundtrack to help wash away all of the stress of the day, as you slide your finger to rotate the 3D blocks across 108 charming levels.
5
Shark Punch
Sometimes, you just want to turn off your brain and punch random things for no reason - and that's exactly the appeal of Shark Punch. This quirky little casual game offers plenty of punching satisfaction as you don your bright red boxing gloves and smack away at the assailants sailing your way under the sea - you are, of course, a shark, because why not?
As you time your taps and jabs to the rhythm, you'll earn points based on the animals you hit - as long as you don't accidentally punch your fellow boxing-glove-wearing shark friend, because that would be a crime.
