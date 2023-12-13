The battle spills into another dimension as JOYCITY debuts a new PvP mode for Gunship Battle: Total Warfare

Preferred Partner Feature

It has been the season of giving in Gunship Battle: Total Warfare as we come out of a week of login events, experience bonuses, and special minigames, but JOYCITY isn’t finished yet. Gather your friends and prepare to do battle in a brand-new PvP mode.

Elysium is a new co-op, alliance-based PvP that takes place in a mysterious and unstable parallel plane. The expansion has opened its doors already, however, the first battle will take place on December 20th so there is still time for everyone to prepare to do battle in this new arena.

A fair and equal battlefield for all

One of the biggest issues in PvP has always been unbalanced teams, with overpowered characters stomping newbies. Yes, they earned their big shiny weapons and skills through hard work, but it still takes some of the fun out of it for those with less time to invest. Luckily, at least in the name of fairness, JOYCITY has nipped that in the bud.

Every player who takes part will be given the same units and equipment to do battle with. This will boil battles down to what they should be; an equal and level playing field where victory is achieved solely through strategy, boldness, and good old-fashioned teamwork.

How does Elysium work?

Player Alliances who wish to prove their superiority in Elysium will need to register in advance for a specific encounter. Then there will be a preparation phase to ready your teams and tactics before the main event kicks off and all that careful planning and preparation gets put to the test.

During the battle, the aim is to tally up points by conquering a variety of buildings that are worth award points. Each match takes place over one hour, and, as you may have guessed, the team with the most points will win some pretty hefty prizes, as well as those all-important bragging rights.

A brand new way to earn rewards

If you find yourself struggling to pick up those all-important wins and feel you will never receive any prize, then fret not, as Joycity has another surprise up its sleeve. The recently launched Joy Lounge is a brand new rewards program that any and all players can get involved with, but what actually is it?

The Joy Lounge is available for players of any Joycity game, not just Gunship Battle. However, you will need to sign up to reap the benefits. It is fairly simple, though, as all you will need to do is to create a Joy Lounge account, and then link it to your game to start automatically racking up those Joy Points.

Points equal prizes

Every time you purchase directly from JOYCITY’s services, either through the APK, PC or Web Shop, you will get some points on top of this. After you have your shiny new points, you will be able to trade these in through the Joy Lounge for a host of special prizes. These take the form of packages of in-game items, or interestingly some special real-world rewards. There will even be Seasonal items rotating in and out for a fresh selection.

Some special members of the Joycity community will nab themselves a spot in the special Top Honors program. These will find themselves invited to a Top Honors Exclusive channel at the Joy Lounge, complete with some unique privileges. Whether or not you wind up as one of the chosen few, the Joy Lounge is a nice little way to get yourself some extra goodies as you play.

Download Gunship Battle: Total Warfare now from the App Store and Google Play to find yourself an Alliance, and dominate the new Elysium battlefield. And sign up for the Joy Lounge whilst you’re at it to start accumulating those points.