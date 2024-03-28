5 new mobile games to try this week - March 28th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Strange Horticulture
As the intriguing title suggests, Strange Horticulture tasks you with growing your collection of not-so-harmless plants across an occult puzzle game. As an herbalist, you'll need to search for odd flora and identify them to add them to your collection, all while speaking to covens and joining cults in between to uncover the mysteries of the narrative.
Of course, no dark and dastardly deed would be complete without a cat. You can pet your kitty companion at the end of the day, because even eccentric horticulturists need a break from Undermere’s hag-infested forests.
2
Bunny Haven
Is there a nobler cause out there than giving homeless bunnies a special sanctuary while showering them with the TLC they deserve? Bunny Haven lets you do just that as the owner of a rabbit rescue sanctuary. All you have to do is pamper those little floofs and pair them up with customers so that they can find their forever home.
Of course, while they're waiting for their would-be owners, you need to make sure your sanctuary is as lovely and comfortable as possible, so it's up to you to transform your garden into a true haven. You'll also get to run a cafe while you're at it, as you collect different bunnies with their own looks and personalities. Death by cute? Yes, please.
3
Squarelets
There's something about minimalist puzzle games that ooze Zen-like vibes, and Squarelets is no different. Essentially, all you'll really have to do is tap to clear away a blurry image and figure out which one matches the main image on each level - but if you want to score all those points by guessing the right image at the earliest chance possible, you're going to have to put your 20/20 vision to the test.
This acclaimed indie title features five different levels with increasing difficulty, along with an AI algorithm that generates puzzles to ensure you never run out of brainteasers to dive into.
4
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Originally released as "Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective" back in 2010, this quirky puzzler-slash-mystery game is now available for mobile gamers to enjoy on both iOS and Android with a special sale until April 3rd. Crafted by Shu Takumi of Ace Attorney fame, this HD remaster also boasts the musical talents of Yasumasa Kitagawa, the OG composer with credits for "The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles" under his belt.
The game tasks you with figuring out your own murder as a roaming spirit - to make matters worse, you only have until morning before your spirit disappears completely. I personally had a blast playing through this title way back when, and if the mobile version is anything as intriguing as the original, then the price tag is well worth the investment.
5
AFK Journey
Travel back into the enchanted land of Esperia in this sequel to the highly popular idle game AFK Arena - only this time, it's all been 3D-fied for your viewing pleasure. This gorgeous fantasy world offers no shortage of magical mayhem given that you'll step into the shoes of the legendary mage Merlin across a lush storybook world.
The game features tactical battles where you can take advantage of your party's skills and formations to triumph over your foes, with Six Factions to collect characters from and plenty of upgrades to aim for. Of course, the title of the game alone should tell you that there won't be any hardcore grinding here - simply enjoy the auto-battle function and continue to gather your resources even when you're away.