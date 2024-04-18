5 new mobile games to try this week - April 18th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Dispatch wayward employees onto an alternate universe
- Run your own inn as a chonky hamster
- Battle the eternal winter, die, repeat
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Isekai Dispatcher
If you think your regular nine-to-five is tough, Isekai Dispatcher's so-called "boss" might just make you appreciate your job a little bit more. As the title suggests, the tycoon game-slash-idle RPG combines strategic combat with board game elements and tasks you with dispatching unwitting warriors into auto-battles across a different dimension.
Managing a company is never easy - there are odd monsters to challenge and even odder employees to send off, all while you make your company flourish as the titular dispatcher. Roll the dice, play the board game, and show those monsters that your balding protagonist is a true force to be reckoned with.
2
PreCats!
If Ignition M's Isekai Dispatcher has taught us anything, it's that the devs aren't one to shy away from the hilariously absurd - and the same is true for the studio's quirky idle RPG titled PreCats! (with an exclamation mark).
Wield everything from cacti to swordfish and collect different kinds of ridiculous companions as you go along. Your noble quest to search for simmered mackerel just so happens to be a quest to save the world as well, and while your cause might seem challenging at first, the game's convenient portrait mode, auto battles, and idle mechanics can help you accomplish your goal without breaking a sweat.
3
Hamster Inn
Fluffy red pandas, chill capybaras, and harried mother ducks are all welcome - provided they can pay, of course. Open up your Hamster Inn as the adorable Hamsterin (heh) and start entertaining equally adorable animal guests to boost your ratings. Then, expand your operations, decorate your inn, and make your hotel cafe flourish to keep those customers happy.
While all that sounds like it might just be your average tycoon game, what makes this one stand out is the absurdity of just how cute these hamster staff can be - whether you're making your bellhop hamster run around doing errands or watching your hamster sushi chef whip up a storm in the kitchen.
4
Wildfrost
Battle the eternal frost as a brave hero who most likely won't survive in Wildfrost, a deep roguelike deck-builder that's recently made the jump to mobile. Featuring colourful characters and monsters (plus a lovely art style) that deceptively make it seem easy at first glance, this premium card game offers near-endless replayability and impressive strategic depth.
Beware, though, as Wildfrost isn't for the faint of heart. It's also known for its unforgiving battles, where one wrong move can ruin a run and you'll have to start from scratch all over again. The appeal is in how compelling this loop can be - thankfully, you can give it a go for free before making a full purchase on mobile.
5
Pilgrims
How can a game portray its themes without any text? Very well, as it turns out, given that Pilgrims does exactly that with its quirky cast of characters and distinct art style. The visuals are reminiscent of old-school folk tales as well, and as you wander through the lush landscape, you'll make new friends, help random strangers and fellow travellers, and maybe learn more about yourself along the way.
The adventure game also features plenty of puzzles you'll need to solve to progress, as well as 45 achievements you can aim for for the ultimate replayability.