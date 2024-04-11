5 new mobile games to try this week - April 11th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Walk to grow your garden
- Automate your factory across a low-poly idle game
- Collect Chords and make music around you
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Slash Quest
In theory, letting your sword tell you what to do might not be the smartest decision, but when your sword can talk and it's got an adorable smiley face to boot, it's all good. In Slash Quest, you play as an innocent shepherd with zero skill on a quest to return the Queen's sword to its rightful place. All manner of atrocities will stand in your way though, whether it's thorny bushes or giant one-eyed snakes.
Thankfully, you can upgrade your trusty growing sword with 12 customisable skills to help you on your way. Don't forget to nab those 20+ collectable cosmetic items too, because it always helps to look snazzy when you're out saving the Queendom.
2
Builderment Idle
Is there anything more rewarding than reaping the rewards of your hard work - only without the hard work? Builderment Idle tasks you with relying on the power of automation to build knick-knacks for sale as you expand your factories and boost your efficiency - this time, though, you don't have to focus on every minute detail, nor do you have to painstakingly micromanage everything. Let the game's casual and idle nature do all the heavy lifting for you, so all you have to do is sit back and watch the magic happen.
You can also explore fresh environments as you progress, then buy new factories to make your operations thrive without breaking a sweat.
Builderment Idle OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/HHF43vk8ho— Builderment (@builderment) April 8, 2024
3
Melody World
Music is indeed everywhere around you in Melody World, where you'll need to explore your surroundings to gather Chords and craft harmonies across a GPS-based game. There are different secrets just waiting to be discovered, whether these are valuable crafting materials or cool stickers just because.
The game also lets you unlock and play different musical instruments, then team up with your best buds to take on evil Chords in challenging Dungeons. You can even unleash your inner music maestro by taking on other players across the globe in PvP contests.
4
Lonesome Village
The title of this life sim-slash-puzzler alone should already give you a pretty good idea of its cosy vibes. In Lonesome Village, you play as an adorable coyote on a quest to rebuild your village. Don't expect to encounter any combat here - it's all about meditative puzzles you'll solve for the equally adorable townsfolk.
The game also lets you earn land and personalise your home - and once you're through with the place, you might just find that this lonesome village isn't so lonesome after all.
5
Garden Walk
In Garden Walk, every step you make counts, especially since whether or not your garden thrives depends on each one. Part garden sim, part pedometer, Garden Walk helps you grow your plants by encouraging you to get up and get walking. The more steps you take, the more your plants grow, so it's best to get those steps in to make sure your flowers are in the best shape they can be.
The gamified experience also lets you collect seeds and even breed new kinds of flowers along the way. Then, share your garden with your online buddies and get them moving too.
Garden Walk is available today on iOS! Walk to grow a garden and collect new seeds, and then share it with your friends. Motivate yourself to walk 10k steps a day! Get it on iOS: https://t.co/bQ9gHS7RmY pic.twitter.com/zjzFNWVpX0— Bodeville ☂️ (@bodevillegames) April 1, 2024