Neverness to Everness opens its Pukaland theme park for players to explore in version 1.4

Neverness to Everness is set to launch its version 1.4 update on September 30th

The update will open the doors of Pukaland with new activities to complete

It also introduces their second Porsche collab and the new character Blackbird

Neverness to Everness, the open-world ARPG from Hotta World and Perfect World, got off to a bit of a rocky start when it first released. But now, a few months on, the devs seem to have smoothed things out, and Neverness to Everness version 1.4 is set to be one of their biggest yet.

That's because version 1.4, arriving September 30th, will finally open the doors to Pukaland. This sprawling theme park has been visible to players for a while now, but in the next update you'll actually be able to step inside and explore four distinct zones, all with their own minigames to play.

You must be this tall to ride

Visiting the park isn't just a fun side activity either, as the more attractions you visit, the further you'll fill up your Wonderlog. This tracks your progress, as well as offering tantalising rewards once you reach certain milestones. So whether it's the Spinning Octopus, Flora Maze or haunted house, Pukaland is well worth a visit.

But Pukaland isn't the only major addition. There's also a brand-new character in the form of Blackbird, an enigmatic and witchy character perfect for the Halloween season, and sure to be an interesting addition to our Neverness to Everness tier list. The spookiness continues with the introduction of new anomalies to investigate, such as ghost buses and monster-filled dreams.

Finally, if you're headed out onto the mean streets of Hetherau, then you can grab some brand-new wheels as Neverness to Everness' Porsche collab makes a return! You'll be able to hop behind the wheel of the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo and Taycan Turbo GT, which is just another great addition to look forward to on September 30th.

Phew, that's a lot of new stuff! Fortunately, if you need to take a break and unwind before this new update, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some more laid-back games to try!