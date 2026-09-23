Outerplane kicks off 'Bunny Moon Party' pre-registration to celebrate its first anniversary under MAJOR9

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Mochi, moonbeams and massive rewards

Anime-style tactical RPG Outerplane has opened pre-registration for its 'Bunny Moon Party,' a special celebration marking the first anniversary of its acquisition by publisher MAJOR9.

Running from September 21st through October 12th, the event celebrates a full year of operations under publisher MAJOR9. The festivities are themed around Moon Bunnies - which are essentially the in-game characters and companions, now with rabbit ears - sharing mochi cakes as a token of appreciation for the community's support over the past 12 months, bringing a wave of rewards, fresh content, and community milestones.

By registering their interest early, players can instantly lock in a mountain of summon currencies and resources. The base reward package includes 2,000 Ether, 200 Call of the Demiurge, and 20 Special Recruitment Tickets to help bolster your roster. Cha-ching!

On top of these freebies, a community-wide milestone event is underway too. As global pre-registration numbers climb, extra rewards, including heaps of Gold to rival Scrooge McDuck’s horde, will unlock for all players at every tier. Reaching the final milestone will grant a coveted Demiurge Selection Ticket to the entire player base.

New content to hop into

The pre-registration drive leads directly into a major 'Bunny Moon Party' content update scheduled to drop in early October.

Headlining the update is the debut of a brand-new character, Demiurge Lambda. Players can also look forward to exploring a special Bunny Moon Party-themed event dungeon, equipping new festive rabbit-themed costumes, and taking part in a full slate of anniversary events throughout the month.

Before the update lands, fans can check out character teasers, grab exclusive digital goodies, and watch the official 1st Anniversary PV via the pre-registration hub.

You can pre-register for the 'Bunny Moon Party' celebration right now on the official pre-registration website or download Outerplane for free today on Google Play, the App Store and Steam.