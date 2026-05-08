Neverness to Everness devs respond to AI criticisms and pledge to review assets

Neverness to Everness devs Hotta have responded to accusations of AI usage

Their statement seemingly confirms certain assets were AI-assisted

But the developer has pledged to review and (hopefully) replace them

It's been a fun week for new announcements and honours for some of our favourite mobile games. But there's also been controversy, with Neverness to Everness facing backlash for its alleged use of AI. Now, developer Hotta Studio has responded to the accusations.

As you might expect, the statement offered via their Twitter is fairly basic. But it does seem to confirm that player and creator suspicions were correct, and AI was used 'on a small number of background and environmental assets.' However, Hotta are quick to emphasise this does not affect the 'characters or stories that define this game.'

Hotta have pledged to review the assets and, more than likely, intends to replace them. For detractors, it's vindication, and for fans it's not exactly the best look for what has otherwise been a fairly well-received open-world RPG. Especially in alienating many of the creators brought on to promote it.

Never-have-I-ever

I'm not about to give Hotta Studio their flowers for, well, telling the truth. While I'm not sure it's fair to write off the works of many human developers who likely had no say in the matter, I'm also not going to blame anyone who drops Neverness to Everness over this news.

Regardless of how much you like or (more likely) dislike AI, the real story for me is the fact that the Neverness to Everness devs actively obscured what they were doing. If what vtuber Ironmouse stated was true, they point-blank lied about including AI assets.

And for many of us the question is whether Hotta can be trusted in other matters after failing their playerbase in this.

But, if you want to check out some real, human-made games, then why not take a look at our Gamescom LatAm 2026 roundup for all the best I saw while in Brazil?