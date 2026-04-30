Neverness to Everness launches with a boatload of rewards to celebrate its 35-million pre-registration milestone

Bring on the Hethereau heat

Login bonuses up for grabs

Free pulls right off the bat

Featured banners for two S-level characters

With the Porsche and Persona 5 crossovers hyping up what's already pretty hyped, it's no wonder Neverness to Everness' launch is as massive as it is - and now that it's officially out, you can look forward to getting your hands on even more goodies just because. That means featured banners, free resources, the works - not surprising given how the RPG hit 35 million pre-registrations across the globe.

Two S-level characters headline the featured banners: Nanally and Hotori from April 29th to May 13th and May 13th to June 3rd, respectively. But just in case you're not one to go with the flow and you're looking to switch up your lineup, our Neverness to Everness tier list should help you figure things out (along with a reroll guide too).

Now, as for the aforementioned 35-million pre-registration milestone, there's a massive giveaway currently underway, with 20 Free Pulls and 20 Elite Hunter Guides up for grabs, as well as 30,000 Beetle Coins.

The A-Level Character: Haniel will be given away for free upon logging in, too, plus Exclusive Cosmetic: Officer Whisker Glider Livery - not a bad deal for something you don't even need to work hard for.

And that comes on top of the 120 pulls you can take advantage of right off the bat - a handy advantage you can add to the resources you can get from the NTE codes.

Personally, I played this myself as a preview way back when, and while I felt like it had a bit of an identity crisis at the time, I also felt like it had a lot of potential. Here's hoping things have improved since then, because "anime GTA" is the name of the game these days, and Neverness to Everness is a fantastic new contender in that increasingly popular category!