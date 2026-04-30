Gamescom LatAm's BIG Festival Awards' (Part One) big winners for 2026

And the Oscar goes to...

The first part of the BIG Festival Awards aired today at Gamescom LatAm 2026

And we were on the ground right there to report the news

So read on and find out who took home the gold in part one of the awards!

Well, the day is wrapping up here at Gamescom LatAm 2026. And it's proven to be a doozy with some exciting interviews, hands-on previews and more. But, of course, the biggest part of the event today is none other than the BIG Festival Awards.

And I was lucky enough to be sitting in the front - okay, the middle...alright, the back row - when the announcements were made. And while it was all in Portuguese, the results were obvious. With an electrifying atmosphere for some big (and fairly obvious) picks.

This is only part one of the BIG Festival Awards, with the remaining 13 categories now open for voting throughout the event. Including the coveted Best Mobile category.

So, with that in mind, here's who took home the metaphorical gold at the BIG Festival Awards 2026. Some are only for PC and console, but we'll be sure to highlight those also available on mobile and which we've covered before.

The Categories

Best Student Game: Tellyport (Isart Digital)



Tellyport (Isart Digital)

Best Casual Game: Is this Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio SL)



Is this Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio SL)

WINGS Award (Special category for games from Women-led studios): TetherGeist (O. and Co. Games)



TetherGeist (O. and Co. Games)

Best Audio Design: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Best Visual Design: Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth



Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth

Innovation: Goodnight Universe



Goodnight Universe

Best Multiplayer: Capote (Luski Game Studio)



Capote (Luski Game Studio)

Best Narrative: The Roottrees Are Dead (Evil Trout Inc)



The Roottrees Are Dead (Evil Trout Inc)

Best Gameplay: Mio: Memories in Orbit (Douze Dixiemes)



Memories in Orbit (Douze Dixiemes)

Best Latin-American Game: A Rat's Quest - The Way Back Home (The Dreamerians)



A Rat's Quest - The Way Back Home (The Dreamerians)

Best Brazilian Game: A.I.L.A. (Pulsatrix Studios)



A.I.L.A. (Pulsatrix Studios)

Best Overall Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Mobile doesn't grab the judges, but the big award is still to come

Not a particularly even spread in favour of mobile, but we have one big multiplatform winner with Is This Seat Taken? even if Jack wasn't particularly fussed on it. But again, stay tuned because although we won't be on the ground by the time the final awards air, they're coming in hot! Especially that coveted 'Best Mobile Game' Award.

And if this is your first time checking in, be sure to stay tuned! Because we've got a lot of news, analysis and more coming from Gamescom LatAm 2026 for you to check out. Meanwhile, if you can't get enough of our witty repartee, be sure to check out the latest edition of the Pocket Gamer Podcast for more insights and details on the latest news in mobile.