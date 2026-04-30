Neverness to Everness reroll guide - Because you can't always get it right the first time

Aiming for Nanally but pulled Hathor instead? Fret not - our Neverness to Everness reroll guide has you covered.

Wouldn't we all love to pull the most solid team from the very beginning? And especially so in a world as vibrant and action-packed as Hethereau, I'd say.

So, you probably plan on rerolling a couple of times, and that's perfectly fine - since my goal is to give you a proper Neverness to Everness reroll guide right here!

I'll also share what characters you should be looking to reroll for, since some of them perform arguably better than others.

Why reroll? Should you reroll?

Of course, rerolling is NOT mandatory. If you're a casual player who just wants to enjoy the story and the occasional battle, then you don't have to reroll. You can use any of the characters you get from the start, and call it a day. Personally, I was lucky enough to get Nanally, Jiuyuan and Baicang, so I can say I had a decent start.

If you do want to reroll, you might want a few specific characters that have good synergy. It will take time, though, so keep that in mind if you start on this path.

How long does it take to reroll?

Neverness to Everness reroll guide

Step 1: Create an account and start playing through the tutorial. Make sure you skip all the cutscenes wherever possible to cut down on waiting times.

Step 2: When you can open the Menu/phone on the top right corner and access the Mail, check for the pre-registration rewards and go ahead and claim all the latest NTE codes too.

Step 3: Open the gacha menu and start pulling. If you're not sure what characters to look out for, I made a list below.

Step 4: If you got the characters you wanted, then keep playing on the account. Otherwise, create a new salted account and start from Step 1. Bind the account after you get the character or characters you want.

Depending on what you will or won't do, rerolling can take up to 20-30 minutes per try. You will need to play through the intros, tutorials and whatnot, and also wait for your pre-registration rewards I assume you've made up your mind by now - so, let's kickstart this reroll guide, shall we?

How to reroll with salted accounts

Salted accounts are basically your email account followed by a "+" and a "1" or any other number. I will give you an example right here: let's say account@mail.com will be your main account. You can reroll a new account when you create an account following this pattern account+1@mail.com, account+2@mail.com, account+3@mail.com, and so on. Of course, instead of "account" you will have your account name, and instead of "mail" you will have something like Gmail.

This method works for a number of games, mainly gachas. Being a gacha gamer myself, I've used it countless times, and it does work.

If you're not comfortable doing salted accounts, feel free to use different email addresses you have.

Who to reroll for in NTE?

Nanally - best one

- best one Sakiri

Baicang

Daffodill

(optional) Jiuyuan

(optional) Chiz

(optional) Hathor

When rerolling, these are the characters you might want to look out for:

The optional characters are great if you get them. They all rank well, but they are not meta-defining. You can also check out the NTE tier list to see exactly how each of them ranks!