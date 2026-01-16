Neverness to Everness sets a date for its upcoming beta test next month with sign-ups still open

Well, it's about time

Neverness to Everness has finally set the date for its upcoming Co-Ex test

Jump in this February for almost the whole month, with sign-ups still open!

Neverness to Everness offers a paranormal-infused urban world to explore

With its vast urban environment to explore and grab-bag of mechanics, Neverness to Everness joins Ananta in being one of those exciting upcoming releases that I worry may fall apart under its own weight. But after a middling first preview, we've got a date set for Neverness to Everness' latest co-ex beta test!

Taking place in the vast city of Hethereau, Neverness to Everness sees humans in a world co-existing with paranormal anomalies both fair and foul. You'll be roped into all manner of dramatic and comedic storylines while exploring the city and seeing all it has to offer on both the right and wrong side of the law.

The Co-Ex beta test still has pre-registration open on the official Neverness to Everness site, and it has just been announced that the test will go live on February 6th before ending on the 20th. But hurry! Because pre-registration is only available until January 23rd.

Never have I ever

As Catherine's preview pointed out, Neverness to Everness is an exciting new release, but one that doesn't quite have as established an identity as others. I mean, think MiHoYo, where you have fantasy (Genshin), Science-fantasy (Honkai) and urban fantasy (ZZZ) all firmly established.

The Neverness to Everness beta test hopes to firm up its own urban setting with new raid locations, the debut of jails (and escape attempts), as well as everything from taxi rides to mahjong and more to help build out the living, breathing vibe of the city of Hethereau! I'm fairly confident this might be the crunch point for whether NTE sinks or swims.

