Neverness to Everness unveils new details of its upcoming Co-Ex test

Learn to Co-ex-ist

Neverness to Everness has revealed new details of its upcoming Co-Ex test

Take on brand-new gameplay mechanics such as Prison, mahjong and more

And expect two new large-scale anomaly dungeons to challenge you

Well, with 2025 now behind us (that's going to take some getting used to), it's time to look forward to the future. And right now it's none other than Neverness to Everness that's passed over my desk, with new details of their upcoming Co-Ex test!

With its urban fantasy world and promising gameplay, Neverness to Everness is one upcoming release I wouldn't blame you for having your eye on. And while, as we pointed out in our preview, it seemed to suffer from a lack of focus in previous tests, the latest Neverness to Everness closed beta looks very promising.

Developer Hotta Studio have revealed several new mechanics arriving in the upcoming test. This includes new outfits for the protagonist and main characters, additional minigames and activities to participate in around the city, as well as prison gameplay for those who end up in the slammer!

Anomalous readings

There's also the debut of two new Anomaly Dungeons with the Hospital and Bank. But if I'm being honest, new dungeons are sort of to be expected. What's more interesting to me are the new side activities and especially the Prison gameplay.

One of the drawbacks of trying to model a more realistic world is that real life is boring. It's why GTA dumps you back onto the streets after a hefty fine, no matter how heinous your acts. But with Neverness to Everness promising everything from special minigames to an escape mission, it's one example of how Hotta seem to be fleshing out the world of NtE very well indeed.

