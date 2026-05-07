Neverness to Everness faces backlash for undeclared use of AI from creators and fans alike

Neverness to Everness is facing backlash post-launch from fans

This is due to alleged undeclared usage of generative AI for some assets

In response, creators and even a voice actor have distanced themselves from the game

While Neverness to Everness has been one of the most highly anticipated launches of the year, its alleged use of AI has generated some serious backlash. As reported by the folks over at Gamespot, a number of streamers and even a voice actor have stepped away from promoting it.

While Hotta Studio haven't yet made a statement clarifying whether this is the case, many players and fans have spotted examples of what they believe to be generative AI for billboards or character costumes. And for many creators (especially vtubers), this has made them sceptical enough to step away from promoting the game.

For many gacha RPGs, content creators are an important avenue to reach fans. And in the case of an entirely new franchise, such as Neverness to Everness, which is competing with heavyweights such as Genshin Impact, and cult hits such as Reverse: 1999, this negative reception is the last thing they'll want.

Playtime is over

While I'm not entirely anti-AI (though don't take that as an endorsement either), I understand people who are. And I'm certainly not someone who'd willingly spend time or money on a game that made use of it, and then (allegedly) didn't reveal that fact to fans.

Besides the obvious concerns about the actual environmental and artistic impact, obscuring the facts in this case is just poor practice for building player trust.

It's doubly strange that Neverness to Everness is making use of generative AI. In many respects, this is a super-ambitious project combining ARPG and open-world gameplay in a way more akin to Grand Theft Auto than Breath of the Wild. So with that in mind, why take that shortcut after putting so much effort into everything else?

Questions, questions. But if you want to try out some other new releases that're entirely human-made and just as fun as Neverness to Everness, why not try out our latest edition of the five new mobile games to try this week?