Pokémon Champions, the arena-battling spinoff, has opened pre-registration for mobile

Take on your friends and enemies in Pokémon Champions as it hits mobile this month

Duke it out with different Pokémon at your side in team vs team duels

Port over Pokémon from console games and even Pokémon Go!

Nintendo has been increasingly making inroads into mobile with a variety of new games, such as Pictonico. But they're not the only ones complementing Switch releases with mobile launches, as Pokémon Champions is also set to bring the massive arena battling experience to iOS and Android this month, with pre-registration open now!

Launching June 17th, Pokémon Champions offers the familiar monster-battling action of the series in a competitive PvP setting. Rather than duelling with cards as you do in Pokémon TCG Pocket, or taking your opponent on one-on-one, you'll jump into stadium battles where you pit a team of your own Pokémon against human opponents.

Gotta' kill 'em all

What stands out about Pokémon Champions coming to mobile, however, is how the Pokémon Company seem intent on linking this and their many other games together. By linking the Pokémon Home app to Pokémon Champions, you can bring over your roster from both Arceus and other console releases, as well as from Pokémon Go too!

Of course, reception since Pokémon Champions first launched on Switch has been a little bit mixed. Standing at a 67 Metascore and a 5.1 from critics indicates that fans are quite divided about Pokémon Champions.

However, while the lingering spectre of the free-to-start phantom hangs over Pokémon Champions, the fact you can tie it into other Pokémon games alleviates some of that fear for me at least. So keep your eyes peeled for the launch of Pokémon Champions, complete with cross-progression, on iOS and Android later this month!

And speaking of upcoming releases, we were in Malmo for a major new event recently! While we were there, we got to take a look at several great new indie releases for mobile. So why not dig into our list of the top upcoming indie mobile games we saw in Malmo?