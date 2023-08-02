Neural Cloud overlaps the currently running Critical Cascade event with a new login reward campaign

To celebrate the recent launch of the latest story event, Neural Cloud has revealed a log-in event beginning on August 1st and running until August 15th! This new log-in will allow players to get a hold of a variety of different useful items, including a new profile background, upgrade materials, and even some event currency to use in the currently airing event shop!

Neural Cloud has been a bit of a runaway success since launching late last year and has since maintained a steady stream of updates and in-game events. The most recent one, Critical Cascade, launched on July 25th and offered up a bunch of new content.

And as if to prove that Neural Cloud does not fear offering up an abundance of different events, even if they overlap, they have now launched the Estival Memory login event too! While login events are fairly common, this one is especially useful for a few reasons which we’ll go over now.

As is typically the case, this event does offer up a large number of upgrade materials and different items for use to gear up your units as well as level them up to take on tougher content. But the real kicker here is the final reward that you’ll get if you manage to log in every single day during the runtime.

That particular reward is 3000 Digicoins, which are the currency for use in the event item shop for Critical Cascade. That means that if you haven’t quite managed to grind out enough currency during this event so far, this login reward will allow you to catch up a good amount and not miss out on the rewards available in the shop!

