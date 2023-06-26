Neural Cloud reveals the next banner planned to launch tomorrow

The popular quasi-idle gacha RPG Neural Cloud has revealed its latest banner, this time centred around the 3-star Doll Nascita. As the primary focus, Nascita will have the highest chance of dropping, but there are also quite a few other 3-star Dolls that will have a buffed chance of appearing.

Neural Cloud has seen quite a bit of success since launching fairly recently, primarily due to its very unique gameplay. See, Neural Cloud has a bit of auto-chess, a bit of tower defence, and even a bit of roguelike mixed into its mechanics, but all mesh together in an excellent way as opposed to how messy that could be. If you're curious, read up on our tier list for a deeper dive into all the combat mechanics.

Dear Professor,

Targeted Search - [Shadow of Night City] will be available following the maintenance on June 27th. The ?3 Doll Nascita will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Please read on for more details. ?Duration?

As for this new banner, let’s go over all it entails. While there aren't any new characters here, there is a much higher chance of grabbing some higher-tier ones that you might not have gotten yet. The focus of this banner is the 3-star character Nascita, who is very well-known to be a super powerful unit.

Aside from her though, we also have the characters Evelyn, Chanzhi, Vee, Hubble, Nanaka, De Lacy, and Florence with a buffed chance to appear too. That offers up an increased chance for three different healing units, so this is the banner to hit if that particular role is absent from your team.

Otherwise, Nascita is definitely the one to aim for. She’s stayed high up on the tier lists due to having a versatile kit, and to be quite honest, her design is just awesome too. Don’t miss out on this banner and download Neural Cloud at either of the links below for free to be sure you try your luck on it when it launches on June 27th!