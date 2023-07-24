Neural Cloud reveals a full trailer for the upcoming event Critical Cascade, bringing in new cosmetics, plot points, and characters alike

Popular auto battler roguelike gacha RPG mix Neural Cloud has released a small new trailer in service of the new event that will soon launch on July 25th. The game’s latest event, which had been teased earlier this week under the name Critical Cascade, is set to include at least two new units as well as new story beats, new cosmetics for certain units, and more!

Looking for other character collection-based RPGs? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for Android!

Some of the lighter details for this new event were discussed in the previous article that went over the small Twitter teaser that was originally posted, but this new trailer does reveal some more of what we can expect. In typical fashion for Neural Cloud update preview trailers, the details are incredibly obtuse due to their love for stylistic and flashy sci-fi visuals, but we can at least confirm the new line of samurai cosmetics for the two units at the very end of the trailer.

Dear Professor,

Check out the PV of [Critical Cascade]! The new version will be available following the maintenance on July 25th!

As the creepers of corruption crawl across the land, gloomy smoke drowns out the light.

>>https://t.co/bU8BWTbJzn#NeuralCloud — Neural Cloud-EN Official (@NeuralCloudEN) July 20, 2023

Beyond that, the official Tweet that revealed this new trailer says that this new event is centred around “creepers of corruption” who “crawl across the land” while “gloomy smoke drowns out the light.” Again, it's incredibly obtuse and not very revealing, but perhaps this one is being kept under wraps due to how impactful the new story bits might be. Alternatively, it could just be the developers keeping a tight lid on an exciting if not lighter content update, so temper those expectations!

Still, we do know that this new event will include two brand new characters at the very least, who were featured in that previous article as well. They’re both units that many fans of Neural Cloud have been asking for for quite some time, so that’s likely what’s going to excite everyone the most about Critical Cascade when it launches come July 25th.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to wait and see what all of these additions end up being! You can get a headstart on it by downloading the game for free at either of the links below this article right now!