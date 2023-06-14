Update

Neural Cloud launches three new skins for its younger characters, each centered around Childlike Fantasies

Neural Cloud launches three new skins for its younger characters, each centered around Childlike Fantasies
By Connor Derrick
|
iOS + Android
| Neural Cloud

The popular idle RPG gacha game Neural Cloud has revealed the latest line of skins, or Projections, that have launched within the game today. This new skin line focuses on “Childlike Fantasies”, and holds three new looks for three different characters respectively, all with their own unique vibe that showcases what that character may dream of.

Looking for more character collection-based RPGs? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for iOS!

Neural Cloud has remained a pretty decent success within gacha spheres post-launching nearly a year ago. This unique blend of roguelike elements with grid-based quasi-idle gameplay presented a different enough blend of genres that it made itself stand out amongst a pretty crowded industry, and it has maintained a steady player base for that reason.

And now, players who are fans of the characters Chelsea, Croque, and Kuro have a new way to rep their favourite characters in-game too! With these three new skins, players will be able to take their favourite of the three into battle with a look that represents what lofty goals the characters may have due to their backstories and story interactions. These range from a skyfaring pilot to a tyrannical fairytale queen. But enough with the vagueness, let’s discuss each one by one!

For Chelsea, players will be able to get their hands on the Song of the Seafoam skin, which seems very Summer oriented. It presents Chelsea in a swimsuit with a beach towel wrapped around the waist, wielding a water gun and diving goggles.

Then, we have Croque’s Pastel Skyfarer skin, which adorns her in a camouflage outfit with pilot goggles on and a bandolier of colourful markers. It’s a good representation of the childlike joy of creating cardboard vehicles and pretending you’re king of the world.

Finally, we have Kuro’s All Hail the Queen skin, which dresses her up in an evil queen outfit. This one seems to be based upon fairy tales such as the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland, and she sports the pouty child face to match it too.

If you want to purchase one of these skins for yourself, you can download Neural Cloud for free at either of the links below this article!

Neural Cloud icon
Download now!
Neural Cloud
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Connor Derrick
Connor Derrick
LinkedIn
Connor is a diehard JRPG fan and an equally diehard fan of writing. When he isn’t putting 100+ hours into the latest Atlus release, he’s playing board games with his partner or blasting a mid-2000s punk record. Music, film, writing, and games are his biggest passions, and he hopes to one day unite all of those in some way or another.