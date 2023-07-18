Neural Cloud reveals some light details about its soon-to-launch event Critical Cascade, including two fan-favorite characters as new units

The popular gacha strategy RPG Neural Cloud has announced through the official Twitter account that it will soon begin its next event: Critical Cascade. While we did get an announcement, shockingly little is known about this new event beyond a small Twitter teaser, but a specific fan-favourite character is included in the tease, so there’s at least something to be excited for!

Neural Cloud has been a quiet success since launching only a handful of months back, and has since maintained near-constant updates as well as additional content and a loyal fanbase. Most of this success can be pointed towards its unique gameplay mix of auto-battler with a bit of roguelike and strategy thrown in there, but the interesting sci-fi story also has a heavy hand in the success too!

And now, with the launch of Critical Cascade coming on July 25th, there’s even more story content to look forward to, as well as new characters! One of the two new characters revealed thus far, Turing, has been one that fans have been asking for as a usable unit for some time, so many are excited to finally see one come to fruition.

Information: Turing, former administrator of the Rossum sector. "Nice to meet you, Professor. I am Turing of the Rossum sector. "How nostalgic", you say? Why is that?"#NeuralCloud pic.twitter.com/hMVxc7X8sH — Neural Cloud-EN Official (@NeuralCloudEN) July 14, 2023

The other announced character is Hannah, who acts as the administrator for the Rossum facilities. Fans have also been hoping to be able to use her within their teams too, so this is a pretty big event for fans that have been playing Neural Cloud since it launched.

Unfortunately, beyond this small character reveal and teaser, there’s not much to be said about Critical Cascade yet. However, with the release date so close, we’ll likely see how it all works out within the coming days!

