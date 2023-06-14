Mega Man X Dive to release a new fully offline version later this year

In yet another interesting development within the sphere of Mega Man mobile games, a brand new rendition of Mega Man X Dive has been announced. This time around, this version of X Dive will be entirely offline and removed from the always-online counterpart that we’re all familiar with. Given that one of the game’s versions was recently shut down, this does feel like a way to allow players to still take part in the game without worrying about it becoming obsolete.

The X Dive series has recently seen quite a bit of turmoil and confusion, all beginning with the relatively recently announced shutdown of Rockman X Dive, which was the Japanese and Taiwanese version of Mega Man X Dive. Confusing, I know, but bear with me. At the same time as that announcement, developers assured that the Mega Man version of the title would remain in some form, and this seems to be exactly that.

Otherwise, if you played Mega Man X Dive, you can expect exactly that. It’s the Mega Man gameplay we all know and love; 2D platforming action with tough boss fights, stages determined to challenge all of your skills constantly, and awesome characters you can collect and play as.

It is unclear currently if this version will be released as is and not receive any live-service updates like crossover events and the like, as well as if this offline variant will include content from such things, but we’ll know soon. Capcom has revealed that this offline version will launch for mobile and PC alike later this year, so we’ll probably see it within the coming months.

If you want to check it out yourself, you can currently get involved with the still online but not so supported version of Mega Man X Dive by downloading it for free at either of the links below this article!