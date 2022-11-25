Neural Cloud is out now on iOS and Android with a special main theme collaboration with Owl City

Sci-fi strategy RPG Neural Cloud is out now on iOS and Android, letting players experience the latest instalment in the Girls’ Frontline saga. The game tackles issues on identity as players discover what it means to find a group of displaced AI consciousness inside the cloud network as the "professor".

In Neural Cloud, players can dive into strategic combat with roguelike elements across a tiled board. You as the Professor must gather Dolls and train them for combat - you can also discover more about their personal backstories and build bonds with them as you progress through the game. You can construct various facilities and upgrade them in the Oasis as well to score buffs and extra resources.

In celebration of the official launch, Neural Cloud has teamed up with worldwide synth-pop sensation Owl City of Fireflies fame. The indie artist wrote and produced the main theme for the game, and you can catch the original track titled “Up to the Cloud” over on the official YouTube channel.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can now download Neural Cloud on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. In case you're not familiar with the title, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

