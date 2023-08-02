Girls Frontline launches new story event, Longitudinal Strain, introducing new units and expanding plotlines

The cult success gacha strategy RPG Girls Frontline has launched its latest story event. Entitled Longitudinal Strain, this event brings in a fair share of new Dolls for players to collect and use within their teams alongside a bunch of new story content that will expand upon many different plotlines and answer plenty of questions along the way.

Looking for a different character collection RPG to play? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for Android!

Girls Frontline is one of the more mysterious successes when it comes to the gacha sphere. Despite being quite a few years old by this point, the fanbase for GFL seems to simply never die down, and it has been consistently updated and seems to be hosting an event nearly every single month. Whether it be the excellent character designs, the tactical and challenging gameplay, or the dark and mysterious plot, it’s clear that GFL has no plans to cease its unending charge any time soon.

And now, players of GFL will have access to even more of all of those features with the launch of this event. The highlight is, as always, the new Dolls that players will be able to collect. Longitudinal Strain brings in three new high-rarity units alongside three new mid-rarity ones and a fair few neural upgrades for units already within the game, which are all listed below.

MG Doll M240L

AR Doll AR-18

HG Doll M327

AR Doll CMR-30

HG Doll P290

RF Doll Saiga 308

As for the Neural Upgrades, we have the following;

HG Doll Type 92

RF Doll Kar98k

RF Doll Lee-Enfield

AR Doll Type 56-1

Needless to say, that’s a lot of new units to collect! When it comes to the rest of the new content, the trailer gives a few peeks at the story, but beyond that, it’s tough to say exactly what will be added. This is typical of GFL updates, as they like to keep their plotlines under wraps for players to discover on their own.

So, if you want to check out all these new units and check out those new story bits yourself, you can download Girls Frontline for free at either of the links below and get started!