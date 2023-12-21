GameSir G8 Galileo controller review - "No controller support? No problem"

When a single millisecond can spell the difference between sweeping victory and crushing defeat, latency should be your top priority when picking the right controller to use. The GameSir G8 Galileo aims to eliminate all those laggy woes with its Type-C connector, but while it boasts compatibility with a wide range of phone sizes, is it truly a one-size-fits-all peripheral that will suit every mobile gaming need?

LOOK AND FEEL OF THE GAMESIR G8 GALILEO CONTROLLER

Not gonna lie - the G8 Galileo is a chunky chonk. You might question its portability at first glance, but in all fairness, it really does forego that compactness in favour of a comfortable grip - and boy, is it comfy. Holding the controller feels like the peripheral was moulded precisely to fit my hands, so much so that even with the hefty weight of my phone and with my hands propped up, I didn't feel any strain or cramp even after gaming for a long time.

The texture feels perfectly attuned to my sweaty palms, and, as icing on the cake, you can even swap out the stick caps to make the most out of those prized Hall Effect Sticks. Anti-drift functionality is becoming a bit of a requirement now for controllers, as nobody wants to experience the dreaded stick drift malady in the middle of a game. GameSir seems to have gotten that feature down pat, and this time, they're adding customisation to the mix.

And no, you won't need a degree in computer engineering just to swap out those caps. The face plates are conveniently magnetised, so popping them out is as easy as wedging your fingernails in between the plates and changing the thumbsticks as you wish.

I also really appreciated the design team's genius decision to give the Type-C connector a movable angle. This means that you won't have to perform any awkward manoeuvres just to get your phone to click in place. After that, it's a simple matter of sliding the other end of the controller to fit your device, which, as advertised, can fit pretty much the most common sizes mobile phones have today (the extendable bridge claims to fit sizes from 110-185 mm).

GameSir also claims that you can use your phone even with the case on (provided that it's a silicon or clear case, which I have), but after trying out a few different models, I somehow couldn't get the connector to click in place as securely as without a case. It's still best to go bare on this one, in my opinion.

GAMESIR G8 GALILEO CONTROLLER PERFORMANCE

One of the highlights of the controller for me is the 3.5mm jack and the pass-through charging. This ensures that I can use the controller with my unfortunately-jack-less phone as an instant USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter with no other peripherals needed.

It's also incredibly stable. Unlike my Razer Kishi, which understandably wobbled whenever I'd press the buttons a little too enthusiastically, the G8 Galileo didn't buckle at all at the slightest (okay, maybe not-so-slightest) button-mash.

The GameSir app, as an added bonus, lets you pick controller-enabled games on its library, as well as titles where button mapping is needed - a feature that the app confidently does for you. This is pretty mindblowing to me, as games that I previously couldn't use a controller with now suddenly feature "controller support" after a little bit of tinkering around.

For instance, with the GameSir app's G-Touch mode, you can launch a game and have the app overlay itself onto the game. You can then add any button you want and map it onto the game - it's a bit of a forced endeavour, but it's still better than not having that option at all. You'll need the app to update your firmware as well to get this to work, in my experience.

WHAT'S THE APPEAL?

Of course, the seamless plug-and-play connectivity and low latency come with a disadvantage - your phone should be robust enough to handle all the extra load, which means the controller can and will heat up your device and drain its battery while in use. It's all a matter of perspective - do you prioritize low latency over Bluetooth, and comfort over portability?

Still, especially when compared to my Razer Kishi, the grip here is a godsend to my easily injured arms. The build also makes it seem like you can chuck it across the room in a fit of rage-quit-propelled fury, and while I haven't tried that myself, it doesn't feel like the G8 Galileo is the type of gadget that will break at the slightest impact. The ABXY buttons also boast a 5-million-click lifespan, so I do think that it can take some abuse during particularly heated sessions.

Overall, the GameSir G8 Galileo controller is a wonderful new addition to the company's lineup of quality peripherals. I'm becoming a bit of a GameSir fan now thanks to the T4 Cyclone Pro as well, and I like how all my Android devices can fit snugly into the controller without any issues. If I had an iPhone 15 series device, it should fit nicely into the controller too as advertised.

The GameSir G8 Galileo is now available for purchase from the official website at $79.99/ £79.99/ €89.99 or your local equivalent.