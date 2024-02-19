Stardust and Mysten Labs are helping developers launch Web3 games on Sui

Preferred Partner Feature

Aside from the odd exception, today’s gaming world is quite a comfortable environment. App stores and services for all platforms occupy a place on the map which can be reached with little effort and gaming communities are more closely connected than ever before. But as with all familiar surroundings the appearance of new innovations can, at least at first, appear unsettling.

In the case of Web3, it feels like a mountain that’s recently materialised on the horizon. It sits in foreign land that looks inviting from a distance, and the prospect of exploring it would no doubt yield a fresh perspective to our gaming landscape. But currently, for most gamers, the road to Web3 seems too complicated and too uncertain to join. Fortunately, a number of companies are working hard to make this foreign territory much more accessible, with Stardust, a pioneering blockchain infrastructure platform, leading the way.

In August of last year, Stardust released its Wallets-as-a-Service feature which made huge strides towards streamlining the process of joining the crypto ecosystem for consumers. Prior to its creation, players would need to set up a crypto wallet - a technology that most non-crypto enthusiasts don’t have - in order to store cryptocurrency tokens or NFTs. The Wallets-as-a-Service feature however affords Web3 game developers the ability to onboard new players and set them up with crypto wallets in a matter of seconds.

Whilst the WaaS feature certainly makes onboarding easier, there are some even more promising developments underway thanks to Stardust’s recent partnership with Mysten Labs and its blockchain network, Sui.

Sui, a decentralised, Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform, will now be embedded into Stardusts’ Wallets-as-a-Service product, and will also integrate Stardusts’ suite of onboarding tools to help developers launch their games onto the Sui network as seamlessly as possible.

For developers, this means that the process of integrating Web3 into their games will be far less complicated, so they can instead dedicate more time to improving user experience, whilst at the same time reaping the benefits of joining a blockchain network that’s lauded for its scalability and ability to handle a high number of transactions.

For consumers, this means that joining the Web3 gaming space will be a far less complicated ordeal; you’ll be able to look forward to enjoying a growing catalogue of games, developed and released at an increasingly faster rate, with minimal fuss.

To hammer home the point of just what a big step this is for Web3 developers, Canaan Linder, Founder & CEO at Stardust, said, “We are thrilled to empower the developer network leveraging Stardust's infrastructure with the ability to integrate their games directly onto Sui. Game developers can focus less on complicated technical aspects, and go back to creating games that people love. This is a massive step forward not just for Stardust developers, but also for the wider adoption and growth of web3 gaming.”

The main takeaway for you therefore is not to worry. The gaming landscape might be changing (as it always has done) but thanks to the efforts of companies like Stardust and Mysten Labs, the road to Web3 gaming is already being laid out for you and the experience of joining a blockchain game will soon be just as comfortable as heading to your local app store, and downloading a new app.