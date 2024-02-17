Sonic Mania Plus, the fan-favourite platformer with retro vibes, soft launches in the Philippines on Netflix

Sonic Mania Plus is now available on Netflix for Philippine subscribers

The game offers classic zones and new levels

Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel are joining the fray

Netflix is bringing back waves of nostalgia with Sonic Mania Plus, which was initially announced to launch later this year. Now, players in the Philippines can get first dibs on the fan-favourite game as it's already soft-launched in the region, and it can be played for free as long as you're a Netflix subscriber.

Sonic Mania Plus has always been lauded by the community for its faithful homage to the OG Sonic games by SEGA, now with new and improved features along with fresh game modes to boot. The game lets you explore both familiar stages and classic zones but in 60 FPS, using Sonic, Tails or Knuckles as well as two new characters Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel.

Even retro animations are making a comeback here. You'll battle against Dr Eggman across vibrant 2D landscapes - and if you're an eagle-eyed player, you might even recognise some special Easter eggs that pay tribute to Sonic games of old.

Thanks to Netflix, players can finally get their hands on this popular title on mobile without any in-app purchases or pesky ads. Of course, Sonic Mania Plus is only currently available as a soft-launch title at the moment, so expect to encounter a few more kinks before the actual global release.

