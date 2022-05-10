Top 15 best 2D platformers for Nintendo Switch

Not a definitive list, mind you, a lot more 2D platformers for Switch to be added

Let's make one thing clear first; this is a list of the best 2D platformers for Nintendo Switch, so it's 2D games only! We do have the list of best platformers on Nintendo Switch if you are interested in 3D too!

Platformers are one of the most classic genres of video games, right alongside shmups and arcade fighters, and you know we've already seen a lot of them pass through the Switch's doors.

With the Nintendo Switch a year and a half old, it's always impressive to see how far the system has come and how well developers have been responding to it.

Since we know there are some knock-out 3D platformers on the market at the moment, we wanted to focus solely on which 2D (or 2.5D if you're being really picky) platformer games on Switch you should think about picking up.

Not because we want you to throw money away, but because we know you'll be getting a fantastic experience. At the end of the day, that's all we want as gamers, isn't it?

Original list by Emily Sowden, updated by Jupiter Hadley & Cristina Mesesan.