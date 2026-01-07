Mystic Realms offers colourful card-battling action pitting gods and monsters against one another

What a card

Mystic Realms is a brand-new card battler coming soon to mobile

Draw not just from your typical mythology, but popular monsters and creatures too!

Enjoy Clan-based battles and a mobile-first experience

At the moment, the digital card battler genre on mobile has become increasingly jam-packed. Many big-name franchises are taking a crack at it, like Star Wars, and at a time like this, you have to be pretty brave to step in as an indie. But that's exactly what Mystic Realms is doing with its blend of mythology-inspired characters and fast-paced card battler.

Coming to us from Super Punch Games and slated to release next month, according to its App Store listing, Mystic Realms sees you building your deck out of gods and monsters drawn from real-world mythology. It's a fairly standard well to draw from, but Mystic Realms' colourful, almost cartoonish art manages to stand out.

Gameplay-wise, there's also some interesting twists on the format. For example, the clan you decide to ally yourself with will affect what cards you're offered. Meanwhile, you'll also benefit from controls built for mobile and ease of use on the platform.

Behold!

Yes, I know that mythology inspiration is not exactly new. But Mystic Realms does stand out as it mixes atypical fantasy creatures, gods and creatures from throughout history in both their historical and most recognisable forms. There's even a Beholder! For however long Wizards of the Coast lets that slide.

Other than that, whether or not you gel with Mystic Realms, I think, will depend on whether it meets what you're looking for. And if you've been looking for a colourful, approachable take on the genre, then I'd wager you'll be pleasantly surprised.

And if you're looking to experience the other great options for card fanatics on mobile, then- well, you know what I'm going to say. Just take a quick gander at our list of the best card battlers for iOS to dig into our curated list!