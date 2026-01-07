Eden: The Last Line is an upcoming sci-fi squad battler on iOS and Android where humanity’s survival is on the line

Defend humanity's final city

Humanity is on its last legs, monsters are everywhere, and for once that’s not just flavour text. Eden: The Last Line is now open for pre-registration on iOS and Android, setting up a sci-fi action battler where your decisions as Commander actually drive both the combat and the characters you send into battle.

Set after the Devourer Catastrophe wipes out half the population (thanks, Thanos), Eden: The Last Line places you in charge of Lumina Academy, an elite institution training the Awakened – girls who unlocked strange powers under extreme conditions. Astra City is the last stronghold. The Devourers are at the gates; you, the Commander, must make the right calls when it matters.

The game revolves around the titular EDEN system, which is essentially a personalised power amplifier for each character. Instead of generic loadouts, every girl fights with equipment built around her abilities.

Ruby goes in loud with an assault rifle, Iris freezes enemies with ice rounds, Kaede slices through waves with a shockwave katana, while Jini, who doesn’t have powers at all, holds the whole operation together through engineering and upgrades.

Battles themselves play out in real time, leaning into arcade-style action rather than slow tactical turns. You’ll combine elements like ice, electricity, lasers, and gravity to trigger combo effects while managing cooldowns and positioning during enemy swarms and boss encounters. Each unit clearly fills a role, and success comes down to how well you balance the squad rather than relying on raw stats alone.

Outside of combat, Eden: The Last Line leans into character stories as well. After missions, you will spend time in dorms and labs, getting to know the Awakened, unpacking their pasts, and strengthening bonds that will help them heal.

Eden: The Last Line is coming soon to iOS and Android, with pre-registration live now.

