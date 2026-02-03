Mystic Realms brings a mythological card-battling throwdown to iOS and Android today

Draw Thor

Mystic Realms brings mythology-packed card battling to mobile today

Duke it out with modern folklore and ancient legends

Monthly seasons promise an evolving meta with fast-paced matches

The world of mythology has proven to be a vibrant wellspring for inspiration. Just look at Tolkien, or virtually any D&D campaign (guilty). But one place it's always made its mark is in the Realms of gaming, as the newly released mythology-inspired card battler Mystic Realms demonstrates!

Coming to us from Super Punch Games and now available on both iOS and Android, Mystic Realms features your usual roster of famous faces drawn from folklore and legend the world over. But perhaps more interestingly, it also features those from current folklore, such as cryptids and literary villains like Dracula.

In terms of gameplay, Mystic Realms is pitching many of the same strengths that top card battlers have focused on over the past few years. A constantly evolving and strengthening meta, the ability to jump into fast-paced, quick sessions while you're on the go. And, of course, cross-progression to take your collection to any supported platform.

Personally, I'm quite intrigued by Mystic Realms, although I do think it's something of an ambitious goal that they're trying to tackle here. Monthly seasons, for instance, are something that major titles like Marvel Snap need huge development studios to handle.

But at the same time, there's plenty of stuff here to like. The addition of more modern mythology and folklore, for example, I think that helps to make Mystic Realms stand out from other examples inspired by legend, such as Smite. Whether that means it has the staying power of something like that, however, will depend on how it's received.

