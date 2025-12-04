MU: Pocket Knights rolls out a fresh update, introducing new Guild Boss Battles and new raids

It's raining updates

New Guild Boss Battle lets guilds compete by dealing damage to the Budge Machine

King Budge Dragon arrives in Raid Stage two

QoL upgrades streamline Chaos Castle, Raids, and other ticket-based modes

MU: Pocket Knights has been sprinting through updates lately, and Webzen seemingly has no plans to slow down. The idle RPG only launched in late September, yet we’ve already seen a new Rune System in October, 6th and 7th class advancement three weeks back, and now we have another chunky patch. If you’ve been wondering whether this one would settle into a quiet routine, the answer so far is: absolutely not.

This latest update introduces the Guild Boss Battle, a competitive damage race built around a chunky new threat called the Budge Machine. You and your guildmates throw everything you’ve got at it, rack up guild points, and climb both individual and seasonal rankings. The more people you bring into the fight, the better the overall score and rewards.

Raid content gets a boost too, with Stage two arriving alongside the King Budge Dragon. This one drops new Artifact items, including Legendary-rank pieces that should give endgame players something meaningful to chase. Between this and the recent class expansions, progression is stacking up fast for anyone willing to push the higher tiers.

There’s also a set of quality-of-life tweaks that’ll make daily routines smoother. Chaos Castle, Raids, and other ticket-based modes can now be entered automatically, which cuts down on the tap-wait-tap cycle and keeps the whole “idle-but-not-too-idle” rhythm intact.

And starting December 11th, there’s a Budge Dragon’s Jewel Chest event running alongside all of this. Keys gained from Exploration let you crack open reward chests loaded with Diamonds, Sweep Tickets, Jewels, and other tidy bonuses. It’s a small event, but generous enough to slot neatly into the weekly grind.

Given the speed at which content is rolling out, MU: Pocket Knights seems determined to make its first few months feel busy in a good way.